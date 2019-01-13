Rob Huffman of Fredericksburg, Virginia, is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Rob!
His caption about Gov. Scott Walker leaving office beat out more than 180 entries. Huffman wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Amy Snyder
- of Janesville: “Be careful of that door. It hit me pretty hard on the way out.”
John Finkler
- of Middleton: “If you ever get a call from a David Koch, just hang up!”
George Faunce
- of Altoona: “Speaker Vos will be around later to tell you what your duties will be.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.