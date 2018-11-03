I was grew up in the middle of Germany in a small town from medieval times called “Felsberg,” which had cobblestone streets and even a castle on a hilltop. There was a bus stop in my town called “Kriegerdenkmal,” which literally means “warrior memorial.” The stop got its name from a big, impressive World War I memorial that had a large granite plate in its center. Engraved onto the plate are the names of the towns’ sons who died in WWI between 1914 and 1918. There are 37 names altogether. Growing up I could recognize many of those names. They belonged to the families who still lived in my town.
But there were also names of families who no longer lived in my town. Growing up, I didn’t have a friend by the name Dannenberg; I didn’t play soccer with any Weinstein, or Hammerschlag, or Goldschmidt. Though families with these names had lived in my town for hundreds of years, they were no longer there. Only much later did I realize that these names belonged to Jewish families, who spoke the same German language, shared the same German culture, loved their German fatherland, and whose sons had died for Germany. But none of that protected them from the coming political storm.
In a mere 15 years after the end of World War I, after the Dannenbergs, Weinsteins, Hammerschlags, Goldschmidts and so many others let their sons give their lives for the German nation, the Nazis came to power. The Nazis burnt the synagogue in my town to the ground in 1938. I don’t know what happened to those Jewish families. But I can only assume that their fate was like that of millions of other German-Jewish citizens. They escaped or were chased out, and those who didn’t were carted off like cattle to their deaths. All I know is that, except for the names of their sons, they were erased from Felsberg, just as their sanctuary was erased.
How did that happen?
There are many reasons why Nazism engulfed democratic Germany. One crucial piece, though, was the rapid change in political rhetoric, the brutalization of language. The victimization of Jews, and then Communists, Social Democrats, and Christians was eased by a rhetorical climate very similar to the one in which white supremacists in this country are committing their crimes today. The murders at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, the Sikh Temple in Oak Creek, and the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh are committed by white supremacists emboldened by racism and hate-filled speech of too many of our political leaders.
I often asked myself: What I would have done in the Germany after World War I? We all like to imagine that we would have been the ones fighting the Nazis, right?
We don’t have the luxury anymore to ask what we would have done in the face of rising antisemitism and hatred in Germany. Instead, we have to ask: What we are going to do in the face of hatred and racism in Charleston, Oak Creek, and Pittsburgh?
The history of our awful moment is being written every day by those filled with misplaced resentment and poisonous hatred. But we can also write the history of today with fearless love, boundless solidarity, and unbroken will, knowing that “the arc of the moral universe is long and bends toward justice” — now.
Ulrich Rosenhagen is the director of the Center for Religion and Global Citizenry at UW-Madison.