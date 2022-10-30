U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin: The choice is stark this election, especially when it comes to tackling climate change

We have a long and proud progressive tradition in Wisconsin of electing leaders unafraid to take on powerful corporations and make the world a better place for future generations.

Fed up with his colleagues’ indifference to large-scale industrial pollution 52 years ago, U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin issued a clarion call to action that mobilized tens of millions of people for the first Earth Day. Proudly building on the progressive legacy of another legendary Wisconsin senator and former governor, Robert “Fighting Bob” La Follette, Nelson was relentless in making environmental issues part of the national conversation.

In addition to founding Earth Day, Nelson’s leadership and activism helped usher in the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act, the Safe Drinking Water Act and an executive order that created the Environmental Protection Agency.

Unfortunately, we find ourselves at a crossroads once again. Voters Nov. 8 will decide how our state and nation respond to the preeminent crisis of our time: climate change. The stakes could not be higher, due in no small measure to years of Republican policies rolling back critical environmental protections and tipping the scales in favor of multinational, corporate polluters.

Contrary to the disinformation spewed by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, climate change isn’t “bulls—t.” Climate change is a real, immediate and a growing threat to public health, the environment and our economy. One needn’t look further than Wisconsinites experiencing growing numbers of “once in generation storms,” cycles of drought and flooding. The crisis is only going to get worse. The longer we fail to act, the more costly climate change.

Wisconsin can either get stuck in reverse or move forward by voting for the only party today with a plan and track record of mitigating the worst effects of climate change while positioning Wisconsin to lead the transition toward a clean energy future.

When it comes to the climate crisis, the differences between today’s Republican and Democratic parties could not be clearer.

Gov. Tony Evers has championed several major climate initiatives, including the state’s first Clean Energy Plan. In stark contrast, the oil and gas industry is betting big on MAGA extremist Tim Michels for governor. Michels’ controversial company has a troubling record of environmentally destructive pollution and workplace safety violations.

If you agree that Wisconsinites deserve elected leaders who will make their families and communities a priority, then you must vote Democratic. If you agree with the overwhelming majority of scientists that climate change is real and that clean air and clean water are essential to our health, you must vote Democratic. If you believe elected officials should fight for working folks by standing up to Big Oil, not helping them cheat the system to fuel record profits, you must vote Democratic.

With today’s hyper-partisan divide, it can be easy to write this off as hyperbole, but the chasm between the parties is just that stark when it comes to working for people over powerful special interests.

After every House Republican voted against the House version of the legislation I introduced in May to prevent oil companies from price gouging. Second-quarter profits for ExxonMobil shot up 273%, and Chevron’s were up 247% from the same period last year. My bill is stalled in the Senate because of Sen. Johnson and his Republican colleagues — and third-quarter profits for Big Oil are expected to be a record while we all pay the price at the pump.

Johnson has received more than $215,000 from Big Oil and Gas and more than $800,000 in his career. He’s voted against climate action and clean energy more than 30 times, most recently voting against the Inflation Reduction Act, which takes historic action on the climate crisis and supports the innovative, climate-smart practices that farmers are already doing in Wisconsin to be a part of the solution.

I need a partner such as Mandela Barnes in the Senate who is committed to working for Wisconsin, not corporate special interests. As senator, I know Mandela will support taking action on the climate crisis that works for Wisconsin. As chair of the Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change, he brought together farmers, business executives, environmental activists, and tribal leaders. Mandela will fight to expand Wisconsin’s clean energy industry because he knows the importance of creating good-paying jobs here at home. Expanding clean energy means we can produce our own energy and stop sending billions of dollars out of state each year to import toxic fossil fuels.

For far too long, generations of Americans watched as the climate crisis worsened, and politicians did nothing. Finally, thanks to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, that’s begun to change. We must now build on that momentum and not let Big Oil and their preferred candidates dictate the agenda, robbing future generations of their full potential.

The decisions we make at the ballot box in the next two weeks could determine whether we keep our promise to future generations and pass on a world better than inherited.

May Wisconsin move forward in the proud tradition of La Follette and Nelson by reelecting Evers, sending Barnes to the U.S. Senate, and supporting the pro-climate Democratic ticket. We owe it to future generations to get this right.