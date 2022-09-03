U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin: Inflation Reduction Act cuts drug costs

I hear from people in Wisconsin every day who struggle to afford the rising price of medications they need. An 81-year-old woman in the Pierce County community of Beldenville told me about her life with lymphocytic colitis, an inflammation of the large intestine. After fighting to get Medicare to cover the only prescription drug that works to ease her pain, she faces a nearly $600 per month cost for the medication she needs to live a healthy life.

Too many Americans, like the woman from Beldenville, are at the mercy of big drug companies and skyrocketing costs that are simply unaffordable. In 2020, one in three Americans saw their out-of-pocket medication costs increase. More than five million Medicare beneficiaries are struggling to afford their medications. And right now, Americans pay more than three times what people in other countries pay for the same medicines. To make things worse, drug corporations have raised prices faster than inflation for years, forcing many patients to ration their pills, forgo other necessities to afford medicines, or go without prescriptions while their health declines. In Wisconsin, the average annual cost of prescription drugs increased 26% between 2015 and 2019, in large part because Congressional Republicans have been unwilling to take on the big drug companies who too often put profits over people.

When I ran for the Senate in 2012, I highlighted how wrong it was that the secretary of Health and Human Services was actually prohibited from negotiating prescription drug prices on behalf of millions of Medicare beneficiaries. That is why I have been working to pass a reform that would lower out-of-pocket health care costs and save taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars by empowering Medicare to begin negotiating directly for the price of prescription drugs. Not only is this common sense, but it is overwhelmingly popular. Recent public opinion research showed 92 percent of people in Wisconsin support allowing Medicare to use its leverage to negotiate lower prescription drug prices for over one million people in Wisconsin enrolled in the earned benefit.

Wisconsinites are desperate for relief from a drug pricing system that works for corporations and middlemen, not patients. Now, congressional Democrats and President Joe Biden are delivering that reform and relief. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 will ensure that patients with Medicare get a better deal on high-priced drugs to deliver relief to the American people. Our legislation signed into law by the President will also cap out-of-pocket costs for Medicare recipients at $2,000 a year, a savings of over $5,000 a year for the 81-year-old from Pierce county. Our legislation also holds drug companies accountable by requiring them to rebate back the difference to Medicare if they raise prices higher than inflation.

For far too long, skyrocketing prescription drug costs have been a burden for working families, while big drug companies have enjoyed huge tax breaks and record profits. One specific medicine that has been overpriced by drug companies, despite being created a century ago and remaining nearly unchanged, is insulin. An estimated one in every three seniors live with diabetes, and those with Type 1 need affordable insulin medication every day. This is a matter of life or death for millions of Americans and the rising costs of insulin has put this life-saving medication out of reach for far too many. The Inflation Reduction Act brings affordable insulin within reach for seniors who have Medicare by capping the out-of-pocket cost at $35 per month.

After years of fighting the power and influence of Big Pharma over Congress, Democrats have taken this Washington special interest on while Congressional Republicans stood on the sidelines with the big corporations and drug companies who have profited off rising costs and inflation. Wisconsin families need lower costs and I voted for the Inflation Reduction Act to deliver results by cutting out-of-pocket costs for the kind woman from Beldenville with lymphocytic colitis and the nearly 46 million seniors across the country. This is real, life-changing relief for working families and it is about time we got the job done for them.