U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher: Wisconsin can cancel the apocalypse

3. School is in for summer: Our kids need to hit the books. They cannot afford to fall months behind. Every school district in Wisconsin must develop a community plan -- and partner with private schools -- to determine how to educate at this time. For example, high schools may decide to go digital so that elementary schools can use the extra classroom space and spread out into smaller groups. We could then reopen schools in three weeks and extend the semester for a month, paying teachers overtime if needed. We believe in local school districts for a reason -- let them reflect the specific needs of their community.

4. Surge support to the front line: Even in the most optimistic scenarios, our health system will be strained. To the extent we are thinking about spending billions or trillions of dollars that we do not have, every marginal dollar should be used to build surge capacity for those on the front lines: our health care workers and first responders working to defeat the disease. The sooner they control the virus, the sooner our economy and our population will recover. The government must help those businesses and sectors that have been shut down, but we won't have enough federal or state dollars to cover the cost if we do not rapidly win this war on the front line.