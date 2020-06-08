Tyrone Cratic Williams: The police officer’s fail-safe

As a standalone law, it isn’t bad; it’s actually pretty reasonable. Officers are often faced with legitimate threats veiled in deceit. For instance, most people who intend on doing harm to another person are not going to announce it beforehand — it just wouldn’t be effective. So this law gives officers protections to defend themselves or another from threats of or acts of violence. But when placed in the context of America’s longstanding and well documented racist history, along with police being used as the primary vehicle of enforcement of racist laws, Graham v. Connor and “objective reasonableness” allows prejudice and racism to hide behind a bias of clauses (give officers benefit of the doubt, can’t question intent) and operate in an old-fashioned way with impunity. If an officer wants to do me harm and I present a certain way, theoretically that officer could articulate a “reasonable” circumstance to use force on me. Whether that officer’s intent was malicious, racist, right or wrong, none of that will be considered, if I even survive to make a complaint. And that’s a problem.

Our world is becoming more connected through technology. Access to information and documentation on police officers is becoming more readily available to the masses in ways that we have never seen. Backgrounds on police officers, their histories, prejudiced and racist behavior are coming to light. Anecdotal evidence is now being supported by technology, and the masses who have had these shared experiences of police abuse are connecting from across the country and world and making their voices known. This is changing the landscape of our country and is playing a significant role in highlighting the faults in the system. Similar to how nationalized television gave attention to the 1960s civil rights movement and how camcorders of the 1980s caught Rodney King's incident, times are changing, technology is catching up and we’re seeing a paradigm shift in our society. People are mad, angry and tired of the injustices that have been stacked against them, their parents, grandparents and future children. What used to be rumors and whispers of racist, incompetent, prejudiced and dirty officers are now live on our smartphones for the world to see. Yet, Graham v. Connor continues to protect these officers and “JUSTIFIED” continues to be labeled over black and brown bodies while the world watches. When are we going to turn the page, America?