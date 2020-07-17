Ty Babinski: Parents have many online options for school

WEST SALEM — As schools across Wisconsin debate and decide how to reopen this fall, every family should know they have options.
Before COVID-19 hit Wisconsin last spring, most families may have been perfectly happy with their local public schools. But these are extraordinary times.
As president of the Wisconsin Coalition of Virtual School Families, I encourage parents to familiarize themselves with options our schools offer. I know many parents will explore online public virtual charter schools. And I want you to know that our parent-led volunteer organization is here to help you navigate a sea of information you never expected to traverse.
Let’s be clear that the difference is stark between virtual schools and on-the-fly, ad hoc arrangements school districts across the country made as the pandemic was taking hold last spring. My family has been involved in online distance learning in Wisconsin for nearly a decade, and virtual schools have been operating here for nearly two decades.
Just like brick-and-mortar schools, virtual school offer a vast array of options. Some require more parental support than others. Some offer a curriculum based more in classic Western civilization. Others focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or foreign languages. But they have a common thread. They were built from the bottom up as schools that engage students while using an internet-based platform.
A virtual charter school is a public school authorized by a locally elected school board, with a public school curriculum and certified teachers. Our kids don’t just utilize some turn-key lesson plans and watch instruction online. The educators in Wisconsin’s virtual charter schools are trained how to reach students, and how to educate them, without being in the same classroom.
Wisconsin’s online public charter schools make sure students stay engaged. They offer a tremendous amount of support to kids and the trusted adults in their homes who help facilitate some lessons.
I know from talking to families and friends across the state that some school districts did a phenomenal job transitioning to online education as the pandemic hit this spring, forcing school buildings to close. I also know that many districts did not. And even in the well-prepared districts, the level of engagement and enthusiasm varied from teacher to teacher. How could it not?
Unlike my family, the more than 850,000 students in more than 2,200 Wisconsin public schools did not make the choice to suddenly enroll in virtual schools. Online education was thrust on these kids, their parents and the educational professionals who work with them. No matter how well-meaning the educators and administrators were and still are, it is unrealistic to expect them to have performed at the same level as the established virtual schools.
Students in online public schools did not lose any learning time or fall behind in spring semester 2020. They went right on learning because their public schools did not need to change their usual operations. Teachers went right on teaching. Families could use the flexibility that these schools offer to adjust their schedule as they needed to meet the challenges they faced.
The upcoming school year looks uncertain for many school buildings. Parents who are looking for expected progress, quality curriculum and support with managing home learning can find it in the online public schools that have been blazing this trail for years.
Under state Law, open enrollment is basically year round. The wide-open enrollment window closed in May. But the only way your student can be prevented from enrolling in an online public charter school that is willing to accept their applications after the deadline is if their “home” district and the state Department of Public Instruction block them. That’s right. Wisconsin law trusts parents.
You still have time to enroll in tuition-free public virtual charter schools in Wisconsin. The state DPI lists all established virtual charter schools in Wisconsin on its website. You can find it at go.madison.com/virtualschools.
My organization does not encourage attendance in any one over the other. And we realize virtual schooling isn’t for every family or child. But we encourage you to do your homework. If your child is going to be educated online this fall, state law empowers you to choose the public school that suits you best.
Babinski, of West Salem, serves on the board of the Wisconsin Coalition of Virtual School Families: www.wivirtualschoolfamilies.org.
