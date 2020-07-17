Ty Babinski: Parents have many online options for school

Students in online public schools did not lose any learning time or fall behind in spring semester 2020. They went right on learning because their public schools did not need to change their usual operations. Teachers went right on teaching. Families could use the flexibility that these schools offer to adjust their schedule as they needed to meet the challenges they faced.

The upcoming school year looks uncertain for many school buildings. Parents who are looking for expected progress, quality curriculum and support with managing home learning can find it in the online public schools that have been blazing this trail for years.

Under state Law, open enrollment is basically year round. The wide-open enrollment window closed in May. But the only way your student can be prevented from enrolling in an online public charter school that is willing to accept their applications after the deadline is if their “home” district and the state Department of Public Instruction block them. That’s right. Wisconsin law trusts parents.

You still have time to enroll in tuition-free public virtual charter schools in Wisconsin. The state DPI lists all established virtual charter schools in Wisconsin on its website. You can find it at go.madison.com/virtualschools.