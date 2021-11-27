 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Turkey's job search is the big winner, in today's You Toon caption contest
0 comments
YOU TOON

Turkey's job search is the big winner, in today's You Toon caption contest

  • 0
YOU TOON WINNER

Thairn TeLindert of Portage is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Thairn!

His caption about about a turkey applying to work for Santa beat out more than 50 entries. TeLindert wins publication of this line with today’s finished cartoon.He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Brian McGuire of Mauston

  • : “I want to be appreciated for my mind, not just my body.”

Gary Schmelzer of Madison: “I said I’ve been good — not I taste

  • good.”

Pete Lien of Edgerton

  • : “Do the supply chain issues include Thanksgiving turkeys?”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics