Turkey is ultimate optimist in winning caption
Lila Hemlin of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Lila!

Her caption about a turkey wearing a mask beat out more than 100 entries. Hemlin wins publication of her line with today’s finished cartoon. She also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Dan Ganch

  • of Mount Horeb: “You do know they stuff the other end.”

Brian TeLindert

  • of Portage: “Good idea — a vaccine for Thanksgiving may be years away.”

Steven Chomor

  • of Waunakee: “I should put my mask on, too. We don’t want there to be a turkey shortage for Thanksgiving!”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

