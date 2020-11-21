Turkey is ultimate optimist in winning caption

Lila Hemlin of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Lila!
Her caption about a turkey wearing a mask beat out more than 100 entries. Hemlin wins publication of her line with today’s finished cartoon. She also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Dan Ganch
- of Mount Horeb: “You do know they stuff the other end.”
Brian TeLindert
- of Portage: “Good idea — a vaccine for Thanksgiving may be years away.”
Steven Chomor
- of Waunakee: “I should put my mask on, too. We don’t want there to be a turkey shortage for Thanksgiving!”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.
