Trump was right about COVID-19 fizzling out in winning caption in winning caption

Jerry J. Murphy of Monona is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations!
His caption about COVID-19 fireworks beat out more than 75 entries. Murphy wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Kent Seeker
- of Madison: “Wow, even the fireworks have gone viral!”
Christie Zanon
- of Middleton: “Darn! I was hoping we could get some liberty today from this viral pain in the mask.”
Matt Schweitzer
- of Richland Center: “These fireworks were made in China, weren’t they?”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.
Concerned about COVID-19?
