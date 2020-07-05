Trump was right about COVID-19 fizzling out in winning caption in winning caption
0 comments
YOU TOON

Trump was right about COVID-19 fizzling out in winning caption in winning caption

  • 0
YOU TOON

Jerry J. Murphy of Monona is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations!

His caption about COVID-19 fireworks beat out more than 75 entries. Murphy wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Kent Seeker

  • of Madison: “Wow, even the fireworks have gone viral!”

Christie Zanon

  • of Middleton: “Darn! I was hoping we could get some liberty today from this viral pain in the mask.”

Matt Schweitzer

  • of Richland Center: “These fireworks were made in China, weren’t they?”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics