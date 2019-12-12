Trudy Rubin: Why the laughter at Trump at the NATO conference wasn’t funny

Case in point, said Macron, in the interview, was Trump’s pulling U.S. troops out of northeastern Syria, and abandoning our Kurdish allies, with no prior notice to them or to European countries such as France, which also had troops in that theater. “You have no coordination whatsoever of strategic decision-making between the United States and its NATO allies,” Macron said. “None.”

At the meeting, as he met the press alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Trump called Macron’s remarks “very insulting.”

Yet over 40 minutes, while questioned repeatedly about his NATO strategy, Trump showed himself clumsily unable to utter one sentence on the topic. No matter what he was asked, he returned over and over to his one talking point: that, thanks to him, NATO members upped their defense spending (though, even on the numbers, he kept making inaccurate claims).

As Macron pointed out in a testy public exchange with Trump, NATO has other challenges besides “just numbers.”

But Trump seemed not to have a clue or a care as to what NATO should actually do in the future. It was left to Stoltenberg to talk about the need to continue the fight against terrorism and the implications of a rising China. (It is little wonder that NATO members fear Trump might withdraw from the alliance if he wins in 2020.)