Trudy Rubin: The link between Alexei Navalny’s life or death and Biden’s policy toward Russia

“Navalny is the kind of politician capable to appeal to different walks of life through personal example,” she added, “not because he has power or money but because he presents this amazing high moral standard that Russians have been looking for since the death of Andrei Sakharov, someone you can look at and say this guy knows about heroism and moral courage.

“They put him in a penal colony because they hoped to isolate him and he somehow managed to make this penal colony the center of Russian politics.”

Indeed, sent to a penal colony while still recovering, Navalny was refused any medicine but ibuprofen when he was in terrible pain and could barely walk. He is on a hunger strike, demanding treatment by his own physicians.

“He is constantly proving he is ready to die for his beliefs,” Albats says. “He wrote on Instagram, ‘There are so many like me who have nothing but a mug of water and our belief in the future of Russia.’” (Navalny has no internet access but is allowed to speak to his lawyers, who post messages for him.)

Perhaps Putin will try to forcibly deport Navalny. But, Albats, who knows him well, says he will never leave Russia willingly.

So the Russian leader — and President Biden — are facing a test.