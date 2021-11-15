Trudy Rubin: Secretary Blinken shouldn't betray Afghan partners and US veterans

That could spell death for N, an IT specialist who worked with Americans at Kandahar Airfield and with whom I am in touch via a messaging app. (I use only his first initial because he is in serious danger.) His lawyer wife and jurist father also worked with U.S. military contractors, and all are midway in the SIV process.

N and his father are being sought by name by the Taliban. The family came close to death when the Talibs stopped them on the road as they escaped by taxi from Kabul. When the Talibs asked for their identification, N’s wife whispered to her disabled mother-in-law and her small sons to start screaming that she was in terrible pain and dying. Unnerved, the Taliban let them go.

Returning to Kabul would be fatal for the family. N’s only hope is to be flown out soon on a private charter to a third country. Yet current State Department policy rules that out.

The blocking of charters is also devastating veterans working to keep U.S. promises to Afghans. “We are handing out suicide prevention numbers to our [U.S.] handlers,” says Task Force Argo co-founder Jesse Jensen, a retired U.S. Army Ranger.

“It takes a toll on folks when the rest of the country has moved on and we’re the ones left holding the bag.”