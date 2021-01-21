Trudy Rubin: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny risks it all for democracy. Will GOP senators do the same?

This is a time when democracy is on the backfoot, as America has floundered badly in its COVID-19 response, along with Britain, and to a far lesser extent other European allies. All face economic crises. Navalny’s courage — as a symbol of democracy’s continued allure and his willingness to fight for it against huge odds — challenge the claim by Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping that democratic systems no longer hold appeal.

Think for a moment of what Navalny is up against, and you see why this symbol is so powerful. Despite constant Kremlin threats, arrests and physical attacks, he has amassed a broad, youthful following, using videos outing corruption by Kremlin cronies. Banned from running himself, he is focused on electing reformers at local levels.

He was poisoned last summer by Russian intelligence agents, who applied a banned chemical agent to his clothing. A cartoon in London newspaper The Times this week shows Putin in a face mask and an apron holding a huge needle, and about to plunge it into a defenseless Navalny, saying “Back for your second dose, Mr. Navalny?”

Yevgenia Albats, a leading Russian opposition journalist, told me that Navalny would be equally vulnerable to other kinds of assassination while in prison, ordered by the Kremlin. “The probability is some criminal might kill him if he goes to jail.”