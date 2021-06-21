Trudy Rubin: No lovefest nor illusions for Biden, as Russia is put to the test

Rate the U.S.-Russia summit in Geneva as a success for President Joe Biden.

If you want to understand why, just look at what Vladimir Putin said back home the day after the summit ended.

“I want to say that the image of President Biden, [as] portrayed by our and even the American press, has nothing to do with reality,” Putin told alumni of a Russian management program, by video. (He was referring to constant efforts by Russian state-controlled media, along with Trumpist media, to portray Biden as senile.)

The Russian leader said his U.S. counterpart barely looked at his notes in more than two hours of direct talks. “Biden is a professional,” Putin went on, “and you need to work very carefully with him so as not to miss something. He himself does not miss anything, I assure you.”

So why would the Russian leader refute the state-controlled media messaging on Biden, whose tone is set by the Kremlin? Why would Putin praise Biden’s professionalism to an obscure Russian audience — and note the need to deal “very carefully” with the U.S. leader?

I put that question to Yevgenia Albats, who clued me into Putin’s remarks, and is one of the few independent journalists still working in Moscow. Her answer strengthened my assessment that Biden did achieve his goals.