Trudy Rubin: How Biden ally Chris Coons hopes to cure congressional paralysis

“Senator Coons is a friend and a good colleague,” Sen. Toomey told me via email, recalling how he worked with Coons on a bill to improve the firearm background check system. “He understands that progress can generally only be achieved through bipartisan cooperation in the Senate,” Toomey added. “We also share a goal of restoring normal legislative activity on the Senate floor, which could help in lessening the current partisan divide.”

Moreover, Coons’ foreign policy expertise (he was seriously considered by Biden for secretary of state), and work as a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has put him in close touch with many GOP counterparts. He has traveled the world with South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham. He talks regularly with Utah Sen. Mitt Romney in the climate caucus. North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis is his co-chair in the human rights caucus.

Of course, one has to ask whether these friendships can translate into real progress on domestic or foreign issues, especially if Trump is still sniping from the sidelines after he leaves office. Even now, as a bipartisan senatorial group, Coons included, has been working hard on a compromise stimulus package, McConnell has blocked them.

And though Biden has a longtime close relationship with McConnell, relying on the future cooperation of the majority leader is a dubious bet.