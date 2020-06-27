Trudy Rubin: Europe wants to ban American travelers because our country can’t control COVID-19

But we may have to wait for November to try to restore sanity, along with a coherent national effort to control the virus. That wait will guarantee thousands of unnecessary virus deaths and a much harder economic recovery, along with a further drop in U.S. influence abroad.

Either way, it is essential to recognize what the Europe ban on Americans reveals.

The reaction there is largely one of astonishment that the United States could be so inept. “I certainly would not feel safe traveling to the U.S.,” a columnist for Italy’s La Repubblica told Bloomberg News, echoing what I’ve heard from colleagues in Europe.

Think about that. “Not safe” visiting the USA, and not just due to gun violence, but because we can’t cope with a pandemic that most European nations have controlled for now.

And then there is astonishment at American behavior. A Bloomberg columnist in Singapore wrote: “Hovering over all this is incredulity that the U.S., which most here still see as a great nation and important counterweight to China, is engaged in a culture war over something so straightforward as wearing a mask.”