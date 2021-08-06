Trudy Rubin: China is pushing a big COVID-19 lie that makes a new pandemic harder to prevent

As Americans wrestle over how to defeat the delta variant of COVID-19, China’s government is still refusing to provide the data necessary to determine the origins of the pandemic.

Instead, Beijing — in tandem with Russian state media outlets — is promoting the conspiracy theory that the coronavirus originated in the United States.

Call it the Big COVID Lie.

And it is downright dangerous, both for the world and for China, too.

“It would be difficult if not impossible to prepare for the next pandemic if we don’t get to the bottom of this one,” says Anthony Ruggiero, a former U.S. National Security Council official for biodefense and counterproliferation. That holds true whether the coronavirus originated naturally, jumping from an animal to a human, or leaked accidentally from a lab.

So China, bolstered by an opportunistic Russia, is playing a risky political game.

The March report by the World Health Organization into COVID-19 origins was widely considered inadequate, largely because Beijing waited so long to let the WHO in and refused to provide critical information.