Trudy Rubin: Biden risks a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan

“The Taliban are taking names, and they will start taking vengeance on women and young people, teachers, and their families, who believed in U.S. values. They will be killed and tortured because they bought into a vision the U.S. supported and encouraged, ideas of democracy and free speech.

“I know Afghans who have and will die.”

Let me say here that Biden faced only bad choices. He inherited a disgraceful U.S.-Taliban “peace deal” negotiated early last year under President Donald Trump. It basically conceded Afghanistan to the Talibs in return for a dubious Taliban pledge not to harbor al-Qaida or Islamic State. Under the Trump deal, U.S. troops were scheduled to leave by May 1.

“President Trump wanted U.S. troops out and he wasn’t paying attention to the details,” I was told by a former official in the Trump administration. “He could have used U.S. leverage to far more effect. Why throw U.S. allies [in Afghanistan] under the bus?”

The Biden team tried to accelerate political negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government, which had barely started. They got nowhere. The Taliban made clear that, with U.S. troops leaving, they believed victory was in hand. They opposed any form of constitutional democracy or elections in favor of harsh Islamic rule.