Trudy Rubin: Ben & Jerry’s boycott is not antisemitic, nor a rejection of Israel

So why is the Ben & Jerry boycott inspiring such rage?

Critics have linked it to the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which calls for countries, businesses and universities to sever all ties with Israel, unless it withdraws from all land captured in 1967. The movement is based on the boycott of South Africa under apartheid. But its demands, if fulfilled, would rule out a Jewish homeland.

But the controversial ice cream freeze is not currently tied to BDS or to sales within Israel (though there is some discord between Ben & Jerry’s independent board and its parent company, Unilever, over future developments).

The furious reaction to the current boycott only gives free publicity to the BDS movement, and allows it to claim an unearned victory.

So, again, why all the sound and fury over denying Cherry Garcia to settlers, coming even from Israeli politicians who have decried the expansion of settlements? In part, the answer is emotional, the memory of past boycotts of Jews, in Europe and by Arabs, that led to wars and death. But those days are long gone, as Israel’s economic stature grows exponentially and key Arab states make peace.