Keely Thomas of Dodgeville is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Keely!
Her caption about the Milwaukee Bucks beat out more than 90 other entries. Thomas wins publication of her line with today’s finished cartoon. She also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Leonard Charles
- of Fitchburg: “Is that a home run or a touchdown?”
Pete Lien
- of Edgerton: “If only they jumped that high when I’m driving my car.”
Larry Lelle
- of Arlington Heights, Illinois: “The deer that made Milwaukee famous, simply because they play so good.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.