Trey Daniels: Blame progressives for Joe Biden's troubles

That pitted moderate and progressive Democrats against each other. This is precisely what the American people did not want: political turmoil.

Now, as Democrats continue to duke it out over the Build Back Better plan, the American people — rightly so — believe the White House and the president are not working on the issues that are important to them. For good reason, people are worried about the economy and inflation.

When I speak with Democrats in Texas about Build Back Better, the one issue that keeps coming up is the anger over spending billions of dollars on subsidies for millionaires and their electric vehicles (EVs). This obsession over EVs is a metaphor for just how out of touch progressives are. Drive through parts of America not populated by the rich, and you hardly see any EVs. Visit any fancy neighborhood, EVs abound.