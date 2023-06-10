This State Journal editorial ran on June 6, 1993:

We're told that dog racing in Wisconsin is losing money hand over paw and that unless the state gives its five tracks more leeway in how they run things, they will close quicker than a flea-infested kennel.

Pardon us if our first reaction is, "So, what?" For people who never wanted any form of gambling in Wisconsin, the threat of no dog racing may be no threat at all.

Is there room for a second reaction? A little, but probably not enough to satisfy track owners or their 1,200 employees.

Here is the shape of the track: Owners of doggie-dromes in Wisconsin Dells, Hudson and Kaukauna say those tracks may soon shut down unless the state grants them some regulatory and tax relief. Along with the owners of more successful tracks in Lake Geneva and Kenosha, they are asking the state to cut back pari-mutuel betting taxes, reduce the admissions tax and allow betting on unlimited live broadcasts of out-of-state racing. ...

The state shouldn't cut track taxes, other than the discriminatory admissions tax. But it should reexamine rules that give the lottery and the Indian casinos better odds. So long as we're stuck with gambling, at least make it fair for all the players.