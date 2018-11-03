For too long, Scott Walker has put special interests and his own political ambition ahead of doing what’s right for our state — ahead of investing in education, ahead of improving health care, ahead of fixing our crumbling roads and bridges, and ahead of our hard working families.
Well that stops now.
As a lifelong educator, I know that what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state’s future. And as your next governor, I will always put Wisconsin families first and work to build the future our children deserve.
First, I believe that a strong education system is the key to building a strong economy here in Wisconsin. Every single kid in our state deserves access to a quality public education, no matter their zip code. Strong schools strengthen our economy through workforce development, attracting new jobs, and building new industries. Fully funding our public education system isn’t just the right thing to do. It’s the smart thing to do for our kids and our future.
Another smart thing we need to do right away: protect and expand access to health care while lowering health care costs. As a cancer survivor, I know how important this issue is to working families. To do this, we can start by dropping Wisconsin from the harmful lawsuit my opponent approved that aims to let insurance companies deny coverage to the 2.4 million Wisconsinites with pre-existing conditions. Then we can work to stabilize Wisconsin’s insurance market and bring down the costs of prescription drugs. We also must expand Medicaid instead of leaving federal money on the table like Scott Walker has done for the past eight years. These kinds of policies can drive down health care costs while expanding access to care.
Finally, it’s past time to fix our roads and bridges. We can’t grow a 21st century economy on our crumbling and outdated infrastructure. Scott Walker has repeatedly failed to address our inadequate bridges and highways, which rank as some of the worst in the country. This means motorists pay more in car repairs and communities have had to tax themselves even more to pay for basic maintenance. This is a Scott Walker tax. I would work for a permanent and bipartisan solution to solve our state’s transportation crisis. Better infrastructure means a better economy, more family supporting jobs and another reason for new businesses and industries to move to Wisconsin. The investments we make today continue to pay off for our kids’ economic future tomorrow.
I am confident I can deliver on these commitments to the people of this state, because I’ve spent my life running organizations both big and small. I have a proven record of working across the aisle for our kids as state superintendent, and as governor I’ll deliver real results for real Wisconsin families.
Wisconsinites deserve a committed leader who can bring people together and puts our state ahead of personal political goals. I will always put Wisconsin first and, let me tell you, I don’t make promises I can’t keep. I’m running for governor to invest in Wisconsin again, and I hope to earn your vote on Nov. 6.