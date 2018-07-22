I’ve always believed that what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state. I’ve dedicated my entire career as an educator, principal, administrator and now as state superintendent toward solving problems, not picking fights. In my nine years as superintendent, I have a proven record of strong leadership and a dedication to the young people of Wisconsin, not to political aspirations.
As governor, I believe that the key to building a strong economy in Wisconsin is through ensuring every single child has access to a good public education, no matter their zip code. An investment in our kids is an investment in our future, in strengthening our economy through workforce development and research, and in attracting new jobs and industries to our state.
Doing what’s best for our kids means having safe roads and bridges. We must pay for those roads now, not saddle our kids with millions of dollars of debt to repay when they’re adults, like Gov. Walker has. I would prioritize a permanent and bipartisan solution to solve our state’s transportation crisis. Scott Walker has repeatedly failed to address our crumbling bridges and highways, which rank as some of the worst in the country, forcing communities to tax themselves even more to pay for basic road maintenance.
Doing what’s best for our kids means having a governor that is prepared to reach across the political aisle to do what’s best for the people of this state. We must care for each other. This starts with ensuring all Wisconsinites who have pre-existing health conditions cannot be punished by health insurance companies for simply “costing too much money.” We must accept the federal Medicaid expansion dollars so that we drive down health care costs while also ensuring more Wisconsinites have health insurance. One gentleman I spoke with outside La Crosse recently talked about how he was moving across the river to Minnesota because their health insurance costs half of what coverage in Wisconsin does.
Doing what’s best for our kids means restoring balance, commonsense and conservation to the management of our natural resources. It is time to grant independence to the DNR, and work diligently to protect Wisconsin’s land and water resources. Kids shouldn’t be getting sick from their tap water, sewage shouldn’t be running from our faucets because of contaminated wells; and our lakes, rivers and streams shouldn’t be disappearing before our very eyes due to unchecked high-capacity wells.
I don’t make promises I can’t keep. I am confident I can deliver on these commitments to the people of this state, because I actually know how to run things. I’ve run a school, a district and now an agency responsible for 860,000 kids and the 100,000 adults who work with them. I am the most experienced and battle-tested leader in the Democratic field. I am the only candidate in the race who can beat Scott Walker in November, period. I have been elected statewide three times, most recently in 2017 winning 70 percent of the vote and 70 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.
In a recent poll, I led Walker by four points. Wisconsinites are looking for leaders who are authentic, use common sense, and have a work ethic and dedication to accomplishing the goals they set out to make our state work for them again. Together, we can finally restore progressive values to the governor’s office. I hope to earn your vote on Aug. 14.
Tony Evers is a Democratic candidate for governor.
Editor's note: The Capital Times invited all candidates for Wisconsin governor to write op/ed columns making their cases to voters. We are publishing one column daily beginning July 22 and will collect them in our Election Roundup prior to the Aug. 14 primary. The Democratic gubernatorial candidates' columns will also appear in our weekly print edition, half on July 25 and half on Aug. 1.