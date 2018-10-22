I’ve always believed that what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state. That’s why I’ve dedicated my life to public service, working as an educator, a school administrator, a state superintendent, and now as a candidate for governor. And along the way, I’ve worked to solve problems, not pick fights. In my nine years as superintendent, I developed a proven record of strong leadership and dedicated myself to the young people all across our state, working with both parties to do right by our kids. As governor, I’ll always put our state first, and I have a plan to invest in our people right here in Wisconsin.
I believe that the key to building a strong economy in Wisconsin starts with education. Every single kid in our state deserves access to a good public education, no matter their zip code. An investment in our kids is an investment in our future. It strengthens our economy through workforce development, attracts new jobs, and builds new industries in our state. Fully funding our public education system isn’t just the right thing to do. It’s the smart thing to do for Wisconsin’s future and for our kids.
But doing what’s best for our kids doesn’t stop at education. It also means reaching across the aisle to solve problems like our growing health care costs. I know how important this issue is to working families. We can start fixing this problem by ensuring all Wisconsinites with pre-existing conditions are not at risk of losing their coverage. Then we can work to stabilize Wisconsin’s insurance market and bring down the costs of prescription drugs. And we must expand Medicaid instead of leaving money on the table like Scott Walker has done for the past eight years. These kinds of policies can drive down health care costs while ensuring more Wisconsinites have access to care.
Finally, it’s time to fix our roads and bridges to ensure we have an infrastructure ready to support new jobs and a growing economy. Scott Walker has repeatedly failed to address our crumbling bridges and highways, which rank as some of the worst in the country. This means that communities have to tax themselves even more to pay for basic road maintenance.
I would work for a permanent and bipartisan solution to solve our state’s transportation crisis. We can't just leave our kids on the hook for paying for our infrastructure down the road. Better infrastructure means a better economy, and fixing our highway network makes sure that the investments we make today continue to pay off for our kids’ economic future tomorrow.
I am confident I can deliver on these commitments to the people of this state, because I’ve spent my life running organizations both big and small. I’ve run a school, a district and now an agency responsible for 860,000 kids and the 100,000 adults who work with them. I have a proven record of working for our kids as state superintendent, and as a governor I’ll deliver real results for Wisconsin families.
Wisconsinites deserve a committed leader who uses common sense and puts our state ahead of personal political goals. I have the record and the willingness to start putting Wisconsin first, and can actually follow through on the promises I make to this state. I’m running for governor to invest in Wisconsin again, and I hope to earn your vote on Nov. 6.
Tony Evers is the Democratic candidate for Wisconsin governor.