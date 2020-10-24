Tommy Thompson is best bet for staying ahead -- State Journal endorsement from 30 years ago

This State Journal endorsement ran on Oct. 28, 1990:

That missing component turned out to be Tommy G. Thompson, a Republican lawmaker from Elroy who had spent the better part of 20 years toiling on the minority side of the aisle in the lower house of the Legislature. He lacked real experience as a manager; his working knowledge of private business was limited; and he still moved uneasily in the corridors of power outside Madison.

UW System needs Tommy the innovator OUR VIEW: Former governor is strong pick who shouldn't let interim title hold him back

Yet once he assumed the office of governor, the underestimated country lawyer became an omnipresent dynamo. From Japan to Janesville, from Wall Street to Waupaca, there was no place Thompson wouldn’t go in his restless quest to “sell” Wisconsin as a place to live and do business.

Today, Wisconsin is once again ahead of the national curve. The best bet for staying ahead is by sticking with a proven leader, Tommy Thompson. The State Journal urged a vote for his election in 1986; we endorse his re-election now. ...