Tommy Thompson: HHS' new health IT rule would hurt Epic and Wisconsin's economy

In addition to the thousands of skilled jobs that Epic creates, there’s a significant positive ripple effect on the entire Wisconsin economy. It starts with the hundreds of local businesses that employees and their families buy from every day, and it extends much further than that.

It includes construction companies that respond to demand for new apartments and office buildings, as well as grocery stores, gyms and child care providers that serve growing residential areas. Workers in these industries then rent and buy homes in Madison and in the surrounding communities and shop at local businesses.

Meanwhile, Epic hosts thousands of visitors and trainees every week, who buy plane tickets and rent cars to visit from around the world. While they’re here, they eat at restaurants, shop for gifts for their families, and stay in hotels throughout southeastern Wisconsin. Epic is a crucial part of the engine that drives a thriving economy for all of our state.

This health IT boom in Wisconsin started in the 1970s, during my time at the Wisconsin Assembly. A young UW-Madison graduate student named Judy Faulkner worked with doctors to create a computer system for their patients’ records. A few years later, she took their advice and started a company out of a basement on Old University Avenue in Madison.