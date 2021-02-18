Tommy Thompson: At least 75% of classes in person is UW System's goal for fall

In a traditional university setting, students learn and grow through their interactions with peers and faculty. This sort of engagement — in and out of the classroom — builds sharper thinking, contributes to social development, and enriches communities.

As University of Wisconsin System campuses plan for the fall semester, we will be seeking to maximize this engagement through in-person teaching and learning while building on our successful embrace of remote instruction. In fact, I have directed our universities to ensure that students attending a UW campus in the fall will have as classic a UW campus experience as possible — including a goal of at least 75% of all classes being in person.

This school year, our universities pivoted to more remote and hybrid class offerings to afford UW students a path to a degree while ensuring the health and safety of our university and surrounding communities. An aggressive testing program, in combination with our masking, distancing and cleaning protocols, made welcoming back students possible. We have been making improvements to our testing efforts ever since. And because of the culture of responsibility we have built at all of our universities, we now see COVID infection rates below 1%. It has been a remarkable success story during perilous times.