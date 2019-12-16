Tommy Hicks Jr.: President Trump delivers a win for Wisconsin farmers and workers

Wisconsin farmers and workers just scored a major victory thanks to President Trump’s strong leadership in negotiating the USMCA, the groundbreaking new trade deal that will replace the outdated NAFTA agreement. This is in no part thanks to congressional Democrats, who, after months of stalling, finally consented to the will of the American people with just two days remaining on the congressional calendar for 2019 — over a year after President Trump and his counterparts in Canada and Mexico signed the USMCA.
Instead, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Ron Kind and House Democrats wasted their time in the majority this year by pursuing the illegitimate and partisan witch hunt against President Trump. Thankfully, the American worker has a fighter on their side in President Donald Trump, who worked endlessly to secure a victory on the USMCA that will deliver freer and fairer trade deals for Wisconsin workers.
The USMCA is a modern and innovative trade deal that will increase U.S. agricultural exports to the world by $2.2 billion, add $68.2 billion to the U.S. economy and create 176,000 new jobs. Wisconsin dairy farmers and workers are among the top groups that will benefit most from its passage. Yet, it took over a year for Pelosi to stop sitting on her hands and finally do something about the USMCA for farmers and workers in America’s heartland. Wisconsinites know full well this stall tactic was purely political, and that Congress had no good reason to continue holding the USMCA hostage, other than to avoid giving President Trump a legislative victory.
But thanks to President Trump, farmers and workers in the Badger State are finally getting the stronger trade deal that they were promised. With exports supporting over 111,000 jobs in Wisconsin, this better trade deal represents a deeply important win for hardworking people and families in Wisconsin.
Access to the world market is critical for Wisconsin farmers and manufacturers — and of Wisconsin’s many global trading partners, Canada and Mexico are the Badger State’s most loyal customers, comprising nearly half of Wisconsin’s total global manufacturing exports. Additionally, 87% of the Wisconsin businesses that export goods across the globe are small and medium-sized businesses, which the USMCA will benefit.
The USMCA will make a huge difference for hardworking folks in America’s dairyland, where nearly 25,000 jobs are supported by agricultural exports. The USMCA will provide unprecedented market access for U.S. dairy farmers into Canada, and eliminate unfair rules which allow Canadian dairy producers to undersell U.S. products in Canada and third country markets. Furthermore, the USMCA will increase dairy exports by $227 million.
This is a historic win for farmers, manufacturers and workers alike. Despite the Democrats’ year of inaction, which chose party politics and political vendettas over policy, President Trump has continued his proven record of success in standing up for hardworking people in the Badger State and across the country. The USMCA represents yet another win for President Trump, and more importantly, for farmers and workers in Wisconsin.
Tommy Hicks Jr. is co-chairman of the Republican National Committee. Reach him on Twitter @TommyHicksGOP.
