Tommy Hicks Jr.: On economic promises, Donald Trump has delivered

In just under 40 days, Wisconsin voters will return to the polls after four years of promises made and promises kept under President Trump.
It may sound cliché, but it’s true – this is the most consequential election of our lifetimes. For Wisconsinites in particular, a lot is riding on November, and we feel confident that Badger State voters will recognize that, when Democrats and Joe Biden consistently failed Wisconsin, President Trump delivered.
Wisconsin saw the slowest economic recovery in history under the Obama-Biden economy. Over 3,000 manufacturing jobs fell prey to Joe Biden in what the Wall Street Journal called the “worst labor recovery in generations.”
In 2009, then-Vice President Biden oversaw the Obama administration’s stimulus spending. Obama’s American Recovery and Reinvestment Act was supposed to stimulate the economy, create jobs, and keep the unemployment rate at bay — yet none of that happened. Instead of passing meaningful reforms to help the economy grow, Joe Biden’s $787 billion economic “expansion” was fraught with expensive, wasteful projects — including a $3 million turtle crossing in Florida, a $1 million guardrail near a dry, man-made lake in the Oklahoma panhandle, and 8,000 Social Security checks mailed to people who had died.
Joe Biden’s reckless economic policies were responsible for keeping countless Wisconsinites out of work — allowing the Badger State’s unemployment rate to reach historic highs at over 9%. Now, Biden wants to revisit his failed strategy of proposing extravagant government spending to “help” our economy recover from the coronavirus, raising taxes on over 80% of Americans, as well as ending subsidies for fossil fuels, which would be disastrous for farmers in America’s Heartland.
How does that make sense for Wisconsin, and why should Badger State voters entrust Joe Biden to rebuild our economy when he has already tanked it once?
Fortunately, Wisconsinites have a candidate with a proven economic record in President Trump. Before our economy was artificially halted by the coronavirus, the Badger State saw historic economic growth. Under this president, the economy reached the lowest rate in recorded history twice at 2.8%. Over 56,000 jobs were created for Badger State workers, and the average Wisconsinite saved $1,400 thanks to the president’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act — a bill that Joe Biden has pledged to repeal as the “first thing” he would do if elected to the White House.
Now, President Trump is putting Wisconsinites back to work and reopening America for business. Over four months, more than 10 million jobs were added back to the U.S. economy, including over 200,000 jobs in Wisconsin. That’s a huge win for the Badger State!
After decades of allowing American workers to fall victim to unfair trading practices, this president is also expanding markets for Wisconsin farmers and manufacturers by negotiating reciprocal trade deals like the USCMA. This historic agreement is already proving to be a major success for Americans who work tirelessly to provide made-in-America goods to the world.
This comeback is not built on the false promises of a Washington swamp creature like Joe Biden. This progress is built on the true American leadership of outsider President Donald Trump. This is not a time to regress into a stagnant oppressed economy of higher taxes and increased regulations. This is a time to once again expand opportunity for all Americans through our tried and true ideals of free commerce, fairer trade deals, and cutting red tape to foster innovation.
In 2016, Wisconsinites rejected career politicians and the establishment to send builder President Trump to the White House. As our country works to overcome from the economic impacts of the coronavirus, once again, we need a builder — not a career politician who has nothing to offer except a 47-year track record of failed policies that would hurt, not help, our recovering economy. Wisconsinites’ livelihoods are on the line, and it is imperative that we send this president back to the White House for another four years.
