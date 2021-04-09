Tommi Thompson: Help more women detect breast cancer

Breast cancer risk is not a one-size-fits-all disease. It’s personal. Your health depends on you knowing your unique risk factors and advocating for your individual needs.
My maternal grandmother was diagnosed with breast cancer in her 30s and eventually died from the disease. My mother was diagnosed in her mid-50s. After her diagnosis, she founded the Wisconsin Women’s Health Foundation to help educate women on a variety of health care issues, including breast cancer.
I joined the staff at the WWHF, and four years later I was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 33 — 10 years after my mother. Twelve years later, my sister was diagnosed with this disease.
Today, we are all cancer free. But my mom, sister and I are only in this fortunate group because we had access to wonderful doctors, essential screenings and diagnostic tools. Our cancers were found early. Too many women have stories that end differently.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in Wisconsin. It is estimated that in 2021, 5,210 Wisconsin women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 750 women will lose their battles with the disease. Sadly, these rates are higher than the national average.
In some counties, such as Dane and Milwaukee, the rates are significantly higher than the national average. Wisconsin’s disparities in mortality rates between black and white women are also among our nation’s highest. Together, we can do better. We need to ensure that all women in Wisconsin have access to lifesaving screenings — regardless of their ability to pay.
In April of 2018, Wisconsin became the 35th state to pass a breast density inform bill. This bill requires health care providers to tell women whether they have dense tissue as part of their mammography report. While making women aware of their increased risk is a critical step, the law does not help women access the essential, lifesaving screenings (beyond mammograms) and important diagnostic tests that are critical to early detection.
Over 40% of women in Wisconsin have dense breast tissue. I am one of them. Dense breast tissue increases a woman’s chances of getting breast cancer by four to six times. But it also conceals cancers on a mammogram, thus creating the perfect storm. Mammograms miss over one-third of cancers in dense breast tissue. When women with dense tissue are screened with a mammogram and another screening test, such as ultrasound, detection rates go up by over 25%.
When it comes to any cancer, early detection is the best protection. Breast cancer survival rates are highest when the cancer is caught in its earliest stage. The good news is that most insurers cover screenings beyond mammograms. The bad news is that the out-of-pocket cost per patient can typically be as much as $250 to $1,250. This makes the screening and diagnostic tests cost prohibitive for many women.
Eliminating out-of-pocket costs for diagnostic tests and essential screenings beyond mammograms will allow women in Wisconsin, no matter their economic situation, to get the lifesaving care they need and deserve. Early detection saved the lives of my sister, mother and myself. I want that for every woman in Wisconsin.
Thompson is executive director of the Wisconsin Women’s Health Foundation: tthompson@wwhf.org and www.wwhf.org.