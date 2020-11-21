Tom Tiffany: Change quarantine protocols for schools

Three years behind. That is how far back our children could find themselves academically due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Center on Reinventing Public Education found during the period from March to June, a period that included widespread school closures, only 27% of rural school districts required any form of instruction. Currently, the absence rate for a virtual classroom is 10% on any given day — a number that nearly doubles among children who receive free school lunches.
While potentially losing an entire generation of our children’s education is bad enough, ripple effects are causing severe dislocations to families as well as our health care system.
Each day we hear about hospitals being “at capacity” for COVID patients. In some instances that is due to a lack of staffing rather than a lack of space or beds. The quarantine protocols in our schools that require a student who is contact traced to be kicked out of school for 14 days even if the child is not sick are a contributing factor to these staffing shortfalls.
Here’s how it works. Due to federal, state and local guidelines, if Student A tests positive for COVID, any student within 6 feet of Student A for 15 minutes is sent home for 14 days — even though they may not have tested positive or exhibit any symptoms. As many as 40 students may be sent home due to contact tracing back to a single positive student (Student A), though none of the 40 have tested positive or exhibited symptoms.
Exposure is not the same as infection, and it is critical to note that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows no guarantee a person categorized as a close contact will ever test positive.
As a result of these protocols, we are seeing entire schools being effectively shut down due to contact tracing guidelines, while only a few students may actually be sick with COVID. The impact is parents having to stay home with kids who are not ill, disrupting their family patterns, including work. Health care facilities, in particular, are being affected because many parents are nurses, doctors, technicians and frontline staff.
It is time to change the quarantine protocols for schools. Let’s keep students who are contact traced but asymptomatic in school. If you review the COVID-19 dashboard at my daughter’s school, Lakeland Union High School, over 300 students have been contact traced back to positive cases. They have been forced to stay home for 14 days — despite not testing positive themselves.
In fact, to date, none of the 300-plus Lakeland students who were contact traced due to classroom exposure have reported getting sick during their mandatory 14-day quarantine at home. The reason the contact-traced students are not getting sick has much to do with the strict safety measures Lakeland has in place, including entry requirements, mandatory masks in the classroom, plexiglass barriers around all desks and a state-of-the-art air filtration system.
Based on data from the CDC, the likelihood of virus transmission when both parties are wearing masks is 1%, meaning that passing COVID-19 in the classroom is nearly impossible when schools have strict enforcement of masks. More often than not, virus transmission in the under 18 age bracket are traced back to large gatherings where mask-wearing is optional, such as parties or group playdates. We cannot penalize children by pulling them out of school for “close contact” that may be occurring beyond the classroom environment.
An example of contact tracing that does not penalize students is found in Newton County, Missouri, where the county health officer has allowed schools to leave students in school who have been contact traced but are not symptomatic. They are still required to be quarantined outside of the classroom — but are allowed to attend school. The results over the last two months have been eye-opening. The Newton County schools who keep kids in school have no higher incidence of COVID-19 than other local schools who are following the more restrictive protocols. In fact, they may be having more success precisely because they are keeping kids in school rather than moving about the community.
It is time to update the COVID protocols in our K-12 schools. The overreaching contact tracing models now in place not only penalize children’s educational attainment but contribute to health care staffing shortfalls. I urge our health care providers and public health leaders to allow local school boards to set their own policies rather than using a paternalistic one-size-fits-all model that is holding back too many kids. If a school is using sound risk management tools, they should be allowed to adopt their own locally tailored protocols that best serve their communities.
Tiffany, R-Minocqua, represents the 7th Congressional District.
