Tom Nelson: Tailoring policy, knitting security

If hindsight is 20/20, foresight is telescopic. Nowhere is this truer than in business. The entrepreneur with a vision of the future has a magnified edge. But, if you ask a business owner what’s most concerning, you’ll hear about “uncertainty.”

But what if American businesses could operate under an umbrella of coherent policy? What if banking, trade, monetary, tax and environmental regulations were integrated and holistic? Success wouldn’t be guaranteed, but there would almost certainly be spin-offs, including public benefits.

Consider paper production, one of Wisconsin’s signature industries. For more than a century, the manufacture of paper products has supported thousands of Wisconsinites. For nearly as long as Wisconsin has been a state, paper-making has afforded union mill workers family-sustaining wages. It didn’t make them rich, but helped build the foundation for the middle class that made the Fox River Valley one of our state’s most prosperous regions. With 19 paper-making facilities within a 40-mile stretch, no region is better positioned to satisfy demand.

You may not realize it, but paper is integral to the fight against COVID-19. It’s essential to the manufacture of personal protective equipment, packaging for shippers, tissue and yes, toilet paper, rare as it has become.