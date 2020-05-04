Tom Nelson: Tailoring policy, knitting security

If hindsight is 20/20, foresight is telescopic. Nowhere is this truer than in business. The entrepreneur with a vision of the future has a magnified edge. But, if you ask a business owner what’s most concerning, you’ll hear about “uncertainty.”
But what if American businesses could operate under an umbrella of coherent policy? What if banking, trade, monetary, tax and environmental regulations were integrated and holistic? Success wouldn’t be guaranteed, but there would almost certainly be spin-offs, including public benefits.
Consider paper production, one of Wisconsin’s signature industries. For more than a century, the manufacture of paper products has supported thousands of Wisconsinites. For nearly as long as Wisconsin has been a state, paper-making has afforded union mill workers family-sustaining wages. It didn’t make them rich, but helped build the foundation for the middle class that made the Fox River Valley one of our state’s most prosperous regions. With 19 paper-making facilities within a 40-mile stretch, no region is better positioned to satisfy demand.
You may not realize it, but paper is integral to the fight against COVID-19. It’s essential to the manufacture of personal protective equipment, packaging for shippers, tissue and yes, toilet paper, rare as it has become.
A key component is the nonwoven material used to make surgical gowns and scrubs, cleaning wipes, gloves, surgical masks, and wound dressings. Without these, doctors, nurses, maintenance crews and emergency room technicians would be helpless.
Nonwoven technology evolved from Kimberly-Clark research chemists who, on the eve of the First World War, developed creped wadding, the central component of surgical dressing. Wounded American soldiers from Verdun to Versailles were dressed in creped wadding made in the Fox Valley.
It’s important to note that Kimberly-Clark’s technology derived from public policy. Government didn’t invent creped wadding, but it certainly accelerated its profitability. Clear and coordinated policy rewarded both the manufacturer and the man in uniform.
But as profitable as a Kimberly-Clark nonwovens plant later became, it was nonetheless rendered a casualty of the company’s global restructuring plan, one made possible by the Trump Administration’s 2017 tax cuts. The closure was not only unfair to the workers who paid for those tax cuts, it was a short-sighted, particularly in the advent of COVID-19. Sacrificing a productive nonwovens facility right before a global pandemic would be like closing a munitions plant in the run-up to Pearl Harbor.
It stands to reason that policies which strengthen core industries help to bolster and sustain our economic hygiene. And if COVID-19 has taught us anything, it is that our public health and the health of our economy are inseparable.
Durable communities, those built on a foundation of sustainable wages, are far better prepared to fight threats like pandemic outbreaks. For this reason, well-woven, long-haul economic policies that support vital industries are essential to national security.
No, we can’t guarantee the future. But we can learn from history and build one from which we can all profit.
