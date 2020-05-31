Tom Nelson: Speed limits, seat belts and talking dinosaurs

The other day, I was driving to the mall despite my misgivings; you shouldn’t go out any more than you must in a pandemic. But my four-year-old son had to have a talking dinosaur. I buckled under the pressure, buckled up and hit the road.

On the drive, I couldn’t help but notice cars and trucks racing past me; not a few drivers cut me off. Fortunately, most motorists obeyed the speed limit and were considerate of their fellow travelers.

That got me thinking. At one time, there were no speed limits and every lane was a fast lane. How did we get by then?

When vehicle crashes began piling up and their stories began dominating the evening news (“If it bleeds, it leads”), lawmakers took action, passing speed limit laws and seat belt restrictions.

At first the new laws were unpopular, though after a few tickets and convincing studies that the laws saved lives, we got into the habit of clicking belts and checking speeds.

Speed limits and seat belt requirements are good laws, even though they are a hassle and test our patience. Same is true with safer-at-home orders.