It’s been two years since Republican legislators (and a few Dems) bestowed their blessing on former Gov. Scott Walker’s Foxconn deal. Since then, nothing has gone right, and no one should be surprised.
The deal was hastily crafted, the goals unattainable and the environmental safeguards weak or non-existent. To close the deal, the state resorted to a questionable exercise of its powers of eminent domain and saddled taxpayers with a bill of up to $3.5 billion. Without a doubt, Foxconn was the worst public deal since Teapot Dome.
One especially troubling aspect of the Foxconn project is its place in Wisconsin’s economic development strategy. For one thing, it’s incongruous with our core industries, like dairy or agriculture, machining, ship-building, aviation or paper-making.
I grew up in the Fox Cities — the Paper Valley — at a time when seemingly everyone worked in a paper mill. Here, you learn early about the nature of mill work. You see exhausted men and women heading home in the morning after a long night shift. You see modest but tidy neighborhoods made possible by competitive mill wages, thanks to strong unions. You see young people eager to land a mill job. At one point, locking in a mill gig was harder than getting Packers season tickets. You don’t forget those things.
So when the WEDC funded a study by the Wisconsin Paper Council I was encouraged. The paper industry is a wellspring of opportunity and it’s ripe for redevelopment. I welcomed the project because I believe the industry can serve as a foundation for growth.
Then I found out the embattled agency was investing a paltry $50,000 in the study. That’s 0.00003 percent of the cost of Foxconn! Could a priority be more misplaced? I was left to wonder, are public-private partnerships broken? There has to be a better way.
And there is.
There are a few ways we can secure this industry's future along with the good-paying jobs they create and sustain. One, launch a Manhattan Project for smart factories by redesigning operations from forest floor to shipping dock. In Europe they call it Industry 4.0. It’s time for Wisconsin to climb aboard the next industrial revolution.
Two, call it the Green (and Gold) New Deal. Go all in, work feverishly to invent truly disruptive technology that creates innovative and profitable products. For example, look at wide-range of plastics, and where possible replace non-biodegradable plastics with fiber-based alternatives. Companies like Domtar are moving in this direction. It’s a lead worth following.
Here’s another idea: Scratch Foxconn and cut our losses. Foxconn is a problem and it’s not going away. Better to invest in time-tested industries whose future seems a better bet.
Finally, strengthen labor. Paper is a union industry. United Steelworkers — the international union for the paper workers — is the largest labor group in the state. Labor helped build the Fox Valley, central Wisconsin, Eau Claire-Chippewa and Northern Wisconsin by ensuring that paper-making jobs were good-paying jobs.
That’s what I call economic development.
Thomas Nelson is the Outagamie County executive.
