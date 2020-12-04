Tom Nelson: As it did with McCarthy, Wisconsin could again make history

In an earlier op-ed, I suggested that Sen. Ron Johnson could suffer the same fate as his predecessor, Sen. Joe McCarthy — who was censured by the U.S. Senate — if Democrats took back the upper house.
With the outcome of the two Georgia special elections up in the air, that time could come early, and still earlier if a few sensible Republicans groping for a way out of their post-election self-immolation took note of an important, perhaps overlooked page in history.
The McCarthy censure resolution was introduced shortly after the McCarthy-U.S. Army hearing implosion in June of 1954. The resolution was authored by a Republican, voted on by a GOP Senate and adopted in a Republican lame-duck session — this when party elders could easily have punted to the coming Democratic Senate. They didn’t. They did the right thing. They ate their young and ended the misery.
Like McCarthy, Johnson exploits the Senate committee process by conducting witch hunts based on solicited “whistleblower” emails in his customer suggestion inbox. He also adheres to conspiracy theories, be them accusations of election fraud or subversive activities by the nation’s county and municipal clerks.
After McCarthy passed away in 1957, a special election was held in which Democratic candidate and former Cap Times reporter Bill Proxmire beat the favored Republican, bathtub scion Walter J. Kohler. Proxmire’s election gave Lyndon B. Johnson a working majority and last-needed vote to pass the 1957 Civil Rights Act, the precursor to the watershed 1964 Civil Rights Act.
Hopefully, Democrats will prevail in both Georgia special election contests and give Biden the last vote he needs to pass a robust progressive agenda that this country so desperately needs. If not, Johnson’s departure from the U.S. Senate could give President Joe Biden his 50th vote in the Senate and, with that, a clear path to address climate change, expand labor rights, initiate policing reform and begin the long process of healing our country’s wounds from COVID-19.
Then as now, history could be made in Wisconsin.
Tom Nelson is Outagamie County executive and a 2022 U.S. Senate candidate.
