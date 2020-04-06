Tom Nelson: A history lesson for Republicans pushing in-person voting

Anyone trying to make sense of GOP resistance to Gov. Tony Evers’ common-sense call to end in-person voting need only refer to history. Judging from Wisconsin Republicans’ cavalier attitude toward limiting the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it’s fair to assume they haven’t.

Just over 100 years ago, communities around the country ignored warnings that the Spanish Flu was not only lethal, but capable of spreading exponentially. Parades marched on. Church services continued. Schools remained open. Fear of an unseen microbe wasn’t enough to persuade skeptics that it was safer at home.

In 1918, in Nebraska’s Wayne County, a ban on public gatherings was lifted five days before the fall general election, just as the Spanish Flu was peaking in the plains states. According to Kristin Wilkins of Pikes Peak Community College, an authority in pandemics, "lifting of the quarantine also had the greatest number of obituaries and notices of illness of influenza or pneumonia to date. The disease appeared to be reaching a significant amount of the population, greater than ever before; and the timing coincides with the lifting of the quarantine.”

More recently, Michigan proceeded with its March 10 primary as scheduled. The Wolverine State’s recent uptick in cases is attributed in part to — you guessed it — in-person voting.