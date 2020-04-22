Tom Loftus: Remembering the first Earth Day — it was about injustice

Mince no words, did he.

That night Gaylord was at the UW Stock Pavillon. I was there with thousands of other students. This is what we heard: "The hope of mankind is that the Red Army and the Pentagon will become obsolete."

He said a peaceful American-Soviet agreement could allow money to be spent on improving the environment instead of on weapons. Both sides have enough weapons to kill everyone in the world once — "Why do we need to do it twice?"

"Our goal is an environment of decency, quality and mutual respect for all human beings and all other living creatures," he said.

Nelson had been trying to define the "environment" for months, and going back and forth between using that word or "ecology." He did put it all together in a speech that combined his love for nature and his love for politics and his hatred of the Vietnam War and poverty:

"We need to elect an ecology Congress that will build bridges between man and natures' systems instead of building more highways and dams and new weapons systems," he said.