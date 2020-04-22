Tom Loftus: Remembering the first Earth Day — it was about injustice

April 22, 2020 is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, a day to celebrate and remember its founder the late Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson, a Democrat.
A new short film produced by Madison's Outrider Foundation featuring Gaylord Nelson's daughter, Tia Nelson, has just had its premiere. It is a story of the legacy of Gaylord Nelson 50 years on. Like Gaylord, it talks to youth and dismisses the notion that there cannot be bipartisan action on climate change.
The history of the coalescing of political forces and the serendipity that brought about the first Earth Day are well documented in Nelson's biography, "The Man From Clear Lake."
There was an organizing committee, but as Nelson would later say "the remarkable thing is that it organized itself." Tens of thousands of mostly young people took it upon themselves to do something on Earth Day. For example, 23 high school students in my home town of Sun Prairie decided to ride horses to school to protest automobile pollution.
But what was Earth Day in Gaylord's own words?
On April 21, Nelson was in Atlantic City, New Jersey and spoke at the United Auto Workers convention: "The heart of the problem is the internal combustion engine, which has powered America into unparalleled affluence, but now may drive it to unprecedented environmental disaster."
Mince no words, did he.
That night Gaylord was at the UW Stock Pavillon. I was there with thousands of other students. This is what we heard: "The hope of mankind is that the Red Army and the Pentagon will become obsolete."
He said a peaceful American-Soviet agreement could allow money to be spent on improving the environment instead of on weapons. Both sides have enough weapons to kill everyone in the world once — "Why do we need to do it twice?"
"Our goal is an environment of decency, quality and mutual respect for all human beings and all other living creatures," he said.
Nelson had been trying to define the "environment" for months, and going back and forth between using that word or "ecology." He did put it all together in a speech that combined his love for nature and his love for politics and his hatred of the Vietnam War and poverty:
"We need to elect an ecology Congress that will build bridges between man and natures' systems instead of building more highways and dams and new weapons systems," he said.
"The environment is all of American and its problems," he continued, "perpetuated by expenditures of tens of billions of dollars a year on the Vietnam War instead of our decaying, crowded, congested, polluted urban areas that are inhumane traps for millions of people … if our cities do not work, America does not work … the environment is a hungry child in a land of affluence."
I came to know Gaylord Nelson as a dear friend and as his politics partner in fighting the good fights. He would want us to remember 50 years on that his was a fight for justice.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!