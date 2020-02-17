Tom Loftus: A Shakespearean take on low-yield nuclear weapons

"Take but degree away, — untune that string
And hark, what discord follows…"
— Shakespeare's "Troilus and Cressida"
On Feb. 4, the Associated Press reported, "U.S. adds 'low yield' nuclear weapon to its submarine arsenal." The announcement of the deployment of this destabilizing weapon — the first new nuclear weapon in decades — was anticipated.
It is a main reason the Doomsday Clock was moved closer to midnight — meaning the risk of nuclear war has increased. There were other reasons as well.
There are the current leaders of the nine nations with nuclear weapons — Netanyahu, Modi, Macron, Putin, Johnson, Xi, Kahn, Kim Jong-un, Trump — a somewhat fickle lot.
The U.S. and Russia have returned to the Cold War policy of Mutually Assured Destruction — MAD. It really never went away and at this juncture in nuclear war theory, it is more of an itinerary than a strategy.
The promise we live by is that the weapons will never be used, because if they were it would be the end of the world, and thus it would be mad to use them. This is the "mad" in MAD.
That they will never be used is the moral cover for the scientists, the engineers and the university researchers when they are paid to make the new. more sophisticated weapons. "The blind mechanics of disaster," as they are labeled in Stanley Kramer's 1959 anti-war film "On the Beach" — a must see.
And, Iran. What is the option left now to make sure Iran does not produce a nuclear weapon? Bombing their bomb-making capability, either by the United States or Israel.
A conventional bomb, hit on a target containing uranium or plutonium, would let loose radiation in the vicinity. This is often called a dirty bomb. The resulting death, radiation poisoning and panic would lead to exactly what?
Yet it is the not the big bombs, but the generals promoting "low yield" nuclear weapons that cause discord and move the clock closer to midnight, because they are meant to be used. They untune.
A low yield nuclear weapon would kill a few thousand people. They are called "a credible deterrence against regional aggression" in the Trump administration's Nuclear Posture Review. If the Russians invade Western Europe, they may use a small nuke to pave the way. We need a small nuke to retaliate.
The Russians' policy mirrors this where the west is the aggressor — taking back the Crimea, for example — as "escalate to deescalate".
Think of North Korea invading South Korea. Pakistan invades India to take Kashmir. What could go wrong?
Would use of a low yield nuke be OK because we are assured it would not end the world? It is not MAD. This moral ambiguity would be championed by the war makers and their boosters claiming the low yield bombs may serve some positive national purpose.
From the Pentagon statement: "This weapon demonstrates to potential adversaries that there is no advantage to limited nuclear employment because the United States can creditably and decisively respond to any scenario." George Orwell could not have said it better.
Don't fall for it.
"Take but degree away, — untune that string
And hark what discord follows:
Then everything includes itself in power —
Power into will, will into appetite,
And appetite, a universal wolf,
So doubly seconded with will and power,
Must make perforce a universal prey
And at last eat up himself."
Tom Loftus of Sun Prairie is a former member of the UW Board of Regents and speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly, and was the Democratic candidate for governor in 1990. He was ambassador to Norway from 1993 to 1998. From 1998 to 2005 he was the special adviser to the director general of the World Health Organization. Loftus is a board member of the Outrider Foundation.
