Tom Emery: Retracing Abraham Lincolns steps in Wisconsin

“Those visits are a huge part of the story of Mary Lincoln after her husband’s death,” Rogstad said, “and they had never been adequately covered in her biographies. They fill in more of the time after her husband’s assassination, and set the stage for her insanity trial in 1875, as her health and mental attitude began to deteriorate.”

Much of Rogstad’s book takes a lighthearted approach, as he casts a wide net to examine the various Lincoln statues of the state, as well as folk art, movies and tourist sites with a wry look at Lincoln. Among his topics are the “world’s largest Lincoln penny,” which is a sculpture in Woodruff in northern Wisconsin, and a concrete folk art representation of Abraham and Mary Lincoln at a park in Price County.

Even the cover of the book brings a smile. Designed by Lakeland College student Alyssa Gabrielse, the cover colorfully depicts Lincoln wearing a stovepipe hat made of cheese, with mice burrowing from it.

“I wrote this book for the average reader,” Rogstad said. “Growing up and in my younger days, my favorite authors were not only great historians, but great writers. I wanted this book to be accepted by the average person interested in history, as well as folk art, monuments and other things they may be interested in.