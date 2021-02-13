Tom Emery: Retracing Abraham Lincolns steps in Wisconsin

In an era of limited travel, Abraham Lincoln didn’t visit many states. Wisconsin was one of the few. But Lincoln’s experiences in the state were overlooked by researchers for decades.
That changed a few weeks ago with the release of “Lincoln Among the Badgers,” (available at www.schrc.org), which provides a ground-breaking and sweeping look at Lincoln’s impact on the Badger State, including his visits, friendships and lingering legacy.
The project represents decades of work for author Steven Rogstad, the director of development for the Sheboygan County Historical Research Center, and a recognized authority on Lincoln’s life.
“I started studying Lincoln when I was 6, and I turn 61 in a few weeks,” Rogstad said with a laugh. “It’s the result of five decades of collecting research, and two years of writing. Lincoln is truly a part of my life, every day.”
Highly readable and lavishly illustrated, the 380-page work has received positive reviews from some of the luminaries in the field of Lincoln studies, including Harold Holzer and Wayne Temple. James Cornelius, the editor of the prestigious “Journal of the Abraham Lincoln Association,” writes that Rogstad’s “illustrations alone are worth the price; the text is even better.”
Rogstad highlights his work with dozens of those illustrations on a wide array of Lincoln-related topics in the Badger State. Among them are Lincoln’s two visits to the state, as a Black Hawk War soldier in 1832 and as a rising political power in the fall of 1859.
During the latter visit, Lincoln delivered a noteworthy address at the Wisconsin State Fair in Milwaukee, in which he discussed the current and future state of farming, including farm technology and the economy of agriculture.
“That’s the only speech that Lincoln ever gave on agriculture, and he gave it right here in Wisconsin,” Rogstad said. “That speech is rarely quoted, and doesn’t receive coverage in most Lincoln biographies. It’s a really good argument for Lincoln’s definition of free labor, which was part of his ideology.”
After Milwaukee, Lincoln delivered speeches in Beloit and Janesville, and reflected on his previous visit, 27 years before. “He remembered the territory pretty well,” Rogstad said. “He was still familiar with the topography. Though he was only in the state twice, they were clearly significant events in his life.”
Rogstad also explores the three visits of Mary Todd Lincoln to Wisconsin, which were largely ignored by previous historians. After her husband’s assassination, Mary led a rather nomadic existence, seeking peace and comfort as she struggled with her sorrow and emotional instabilities.
In 1867, Mary resided in Racine for 50 days, and returned to Wisconsin later that year on a sightseeing water cruise to the northern part of the state. She was back in 1872, when she visited the spas of the Waukesha area, living in a boarding house near downtown.
“Those visits are a huge part of the story of Mary Lincoln after her husband’s death,” Rogstad said, “and they had never been adequately covered in her biographies. They fill in more of the time after her husband’s assassination, and set the stage for her insanity trial in 1875, as her health and mental attitude began to deteriorate.”
Much of Rogstad’s book takes a lighthearted approach, as he casts a wide net to examine the various Lincoln statues of the state, as well as folk art, movies and tourist sites with a wry look at Lincoln. Among his topics are the “world’s largest Lincoln penny,” which is a sculpture in Woodruff in northern Wisconsin, and a concrete folk art representation of Abraham and Mary Lincoln at a park in Price County.
Even the cover of the book brings a smile. Designed by Lakeland College student Alyssa Gabrielse, the cover colorfully depicts Lincoln wearing a stovepipe hat made of cheese, with mice burrowing from it.
“I wrote this book for the average reader,” Rogstad said. “Growing up and in my younger days, my favorite authors were not only great historians, but great writers. I wanted this book to be accepted by the average person interested in history, as well as folk art, monuments and other things they may be interested in.
“There are odd places in Wisconsin where Lincoln’s memory is perpetuated, for all different reasons,” Rogstad continued, “and that’s just fun. I always thought history can be fun and entertaining and light, and that’s something I really wanted this book to reflect.”
Emery, of Carlinville, Ill., is a writer and historical researcher: 217-710-8392 and ilcivilwar@yahoo.com.