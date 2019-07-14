Few people probably noticed that Saturday was Nathan Dane Day in Wisconsin, celebrating the man who helped keep slavery out of the Northwest Territory.
But Dane played a key role in guiding the path of early Wisconsin, and Dane County is named in his honor. He should be remembered for plenty of reasons.
“There’s a lot of debate on our history as it relates to slavery, and some of the people who played a role in the long process of abolition haven’t been remembered,” said Madison attorney and Dane County Sup. Tim Kiefer, who has extensively studied Dane’s life. “Dane ensured that slavery would be prohibited north of the Ohio River, which saved us a lot of trouble later on.”
As a Massachusetts representative in the Continental Congress, Dane drafted the Northwest Ordinance of 1787, which governed the current areas of Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois and Indiana. The ordinance, adopted 232 years ago Saturday, outlined regulations for states to be drawn from the Northwest Territory and admitted to the Union.
Dane is widely credited with the insertion of the sixth article, which prohibited slavery in the territory and greatly altered the course of regional and national history. Had slavery been allowed in the Northwest Territory, as many desired, the balance of free and slave states would have been far different, with an indisputable effect on American governance to follow.
“The action Dane took against slavery is really inspiring,” Kiefer said. “It’s really the first federal legislation with an anti-slavery component. He managed to get it passed in a way that was really not appreciated, either at the time or now.”
In a letter three days after the ordinance was passed, Dane wrote, “I had no idea the states would agree to the sixth article, prohibiting slavery as only Massachusetts of the Eastern states was present, and therefore omitted it in the draft; but finding the House favorably disposed on this subject, after we had completed the other parts I moved the article, which was agreed to without opposition.”
That letter is held by the Wisconsin Historical Society in Madison and can be seen at go.madison.com/DaneLetter. The ordinance was passed a second time under the U.S. Constitution in 1789.
Dane died in his adopted hometown of Beverly, Massachusetts, at age 82 on Feb. 15, 1835. On its establishment on Dec. 7, 1836, Dane County was named in his honor, though Dane never set foot in Wisconsin, and had no apparent connection to the region other than the Northwest Ordinance.
“To the extent that Dane was famous in that time period, and had died relatively recently before Dane County was formed, is probably why the county was named as it was,” Kiefer said. “The 50th anniversary of the Northwest Ordinance was also approaching at the time. I don’t know if abolition was a part of the naming of the county. I suspect it wasn’t.”
In an 1831 letter, Dane conceded that some viewed his provisions as “oppressive to the west,” a feeling shared by some in central Illinois, where another Dane County, southeast of Springfield, honored him.
That county had been created on Feb. 15, 1839, from legislation sponsored by Abraham Lincoln, the future “Great Emancipator” who was then a third-term member of the Illinois House. But scarcely a year later, the heavily Democratic population offered sufficient opposition to Dane’s Federalist leanings. On Feb. 1, 1840, the name was legally changed to Christian County, after a county in Kentucky.
Back in Massachusetts, a donation from Dane helped save Harvard Law School from extinction. The school was briefly renamed Dane Law School in his honor. Himself a Harvard Law graduate, Kiefer roomed in Dane Hall, a dormitory, during his studies there.
In 2014, Kiefer spearheaded an effort to create a replica of a portrait of Dane that hangs in the Harvard Law Library. The replica is now on display outside the meeting chambers of the City-County Building in Madison.
In his last years, Dane devoted his time to careful legal study despite failing eyesight, and wrote two significant works, including the eight-volume General Abridgment and Digest of American Law in 1823, which became a standard in American law in the era.
Some have called Dane “the father of American jurisprudence.” In July 2015, Massachusetts celebrated a week in his honor.
In his namesake county, Dane fans may enjoy a menu item named for him at Fromagination, in Downtown Madison. There, healthy eaters may choose the Nathan Dane Salad, a spring mix with optional grilled chicken.
“I wish Dane would be remembered more for writing the Northwest Ordinance, and his stand against slavery,” Kiefer said. “He took action early in that process, in a way that had implications for many years to come.”