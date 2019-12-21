Tom Emery: Christmas shopping in Madison 150 years ago featured 'fancy goods,' oysters, books, busts

Christmas in Madison 150 years ago featured simpler gifts, sleigh rides and dances. And the orphans who lived at a Spaight Street home on the Near East Side were given a “cornucopia of candy.”
Wisconsin State Journal advertisements that ran during the weeks before Christmas in 1869 help tell the story.
Commercialism was more subtle back then, but shopping was a big part of the season. So were public events.
The store of William J. Park & Co., 11 King St., trumpeted lots of “Christmas & New Year’s Goods” in a Dec. 18 newspaper advertisement. This included Bibles, gift books, prayer books, games, desks, “toy books” and “parian vases and busts.”
Consumers in 1869 also could browse the Moseley store on Pinckney Street, where the merchandise included “gifts for old folks, young folks, ladies, gentlemen, rich or poor … gifts for everybody.” The Moseley stock was promoted by the newspaper Dec. 22 as “an uncommonly fine collection of chromos and other pictures, some fine vases and other articles of Iceland,” and “some beautiful Japanese work.”
Moseley featured some of the top gift items of the day, including stationery, which was popular because letter writing was the top means of communication. Other gift ideas at Moseley included writing desks, games “a large variety of books,” “knick-knacks of various kinds,” and “instruments from pianos down.”
Watches, another favorite of the day, were available at Giles, Bro. & Co., which advertised “the newest patterns and at the lowest prices of any house in the trade.” The stock had an international flair, including “American watches, Swiss watches, French clocks, silverware, and jewelry.”
In the Fairchild Block near Main and Pinckney, Amos Parker advertised on Christmas Eve that he had “one of the most extensive stocks of clocks, watches, and jewelry in the city.” Parker intended to “sell out his goods at cost” until the first of January, providing a “splendid chance for those wishing to make holiday presents.”
For the cost-conscious shopper, Veerhusen’s was “selling goods cheaper than any other store in the city,” featuring “confectionary and fancy goods.” Veerhusen also had toys, as well as “Christmas trees and trimmings.”
The Christmas dinner was a big part of the day, and though turkey and goose were common, some selections seem rather odd today. A Dec. 23 ad in the State Journal mentioned one favorite at “W.A. Oppel’s well-known grocery store,” which had the “the best Baltimore oysters” for the holiday. Celery was another top choice at holiday time during this era, as were fruits, figs, dates, nuts and chocolate.
Many stores were open on Christmas Day in Madison, but the State Journal noted that “business will generally be suspended after noon.” The post office was open from 8-10 a.m. and 4-7 p.m., while the telegraph office closed an hour earlier than normal.
Good weather added to the festivities in 1869. The State Journal reported that “the sun shone brightly out of the clear blue sky, with just enough power to warm the air to a comfortable winter temperature … . No chilly winds were blowing, and nature seemed to have done her utmost to enable all to enjoy a Merry Christmas.”
The State Journal noted on Christmas Eve that “one admirable way to contribute to a merry Christmas … will be by a sleigh ride in good company.” Apparently, readers listened. On Dec. 27, the paper reported “more sleigh-riding than we ever knew done in this city (on Christmas) … all sorts of people in all sorts of vehicles on runners, glided over the smooth snow to the music of the jingling sleigh bells.”
As now, church services were important to many on Christmas. A Journal editorial declared that Dec. 25 “should be a day of worship, of rest from wearying toll, of giving of gifts and interchange of friendly greetings and of family.” On Christmas Eve, a front-page article provided a brief history of Christmas around the world, with a secular slant.
Most churches in Madison held services on Christmas Eve or Day. Christmas trees, often full of presents, adorned many churches. Services and activities specifically for children were common. The local Methodist Society took its Sunday school children on a sleigh ride on Christmas afternoon.
Dances were popular entertainment, particularly at the holidays. On Christmas Eve in Madison in 1869, locals flocked to City Hall for the 14th annual ball of Mendota Fire Engine Company No. 1, a beloved yearly event. Tickets were a dollar apiece, with extra for supper.
The State Journal lauded the “often tested and never failing firemen of this company” who “have been surrounded by numerous friends and fair admirers” during their balls of past years. Not surprisingly, the 1869 event also was a success, attended by large throngs.
But the most touching event of the day was the evening celebration at the Soldiers’ Orphans Home on Spaight Street, where each of the 260 children in residence received “a bag or cornucopia of candy” and presents such as skates, books, toys and dolls. The gifts were supplied and funded by donations from across the state, a heartwarming end to Christmas 1869 in the capital city.
