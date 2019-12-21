Tom Emery: Christmas shopping in Madison 150 years ago featured 'fancy goods,' oysters, books, busts

Watches, another favorite of the day, were available at Giles, Bro. & Co., which advertised “the newest patterns and at the lowest prices of any house in the trade.” The stock had an international flair, including “American watches, Swiss watches, French clocks, silverware, and jewelry.”

In the Fairchild Block near Main and Pinckney, Amos Parker advertised on Christmas Eve that he had “one of the most extensive stocks of clocks, watches, and jewelry in the city.” Parker intended to “sell out his goods at cost” until the first of January, providing a “splendid chance for those wishing to make holiday presents.”

For the cost-conscious shopper, Veerhusen’s was “selling goods cheaper than any other store in the city,” featuring “confectionary and fancy goods.” Veerhusen also had toys, as well as “Christmas trees and trimmings.”

The Christmas dinner was a big part of the day, and though turkey and goose were common, some selections seem rather odd today. A Dec. 23 ad in the State Journal mentioned one favorite at “W.A. Oppel’s well-known grocery store,” which had the “the best Baltimore oysters” for the holiday. Celery was another top choice at holiday time during this era, as were fruits, figs, dates, nuts and chocolate.

