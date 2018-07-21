More than two centuries after his death, Alexander Hamilton still finds a way to make headlines.
The Broadway musical on his life took the nation by storm and racked up 11 Tony Awards to go with a Grammy and a Pulitzer. “Hamilton” is coming to the Overture Center in Madison during its 2019-20 season.
A proposal to take Hamilton off the $10 bill sparked such a backlash that the Treasury Department rescinded the decision in April 2016.
Supporters pointed to Hamilton’s massive contributions to the groundwork of the American financial system as the first secretary of the Treasury. Hamilton’s acclaimed 2004 biographer, Ron Chernow, calls him “the most important person in American history who never reached the White House.”
But Hamilton is best remembered as the loser in a celebrated duel with Vice President Aaron Burr, suffering a fatal gunshot wound on July 12, 1804.
The ubiquitous Hamilton also had plenty of connections to the Badger State. Hamilton’s son, William Stephen Hamilton, was a prosperous miner and territorial legislator from the lead belt of the southwestern Wisconsin Territory.
The sixth child and fifth son, he was a month shy of 7 years old when his father was killed in the duel. William, though, has been called the “black sheep” of the Hamilton offspring.
Young William was accepted into West Point in 1814, but he resigned three years later for unknown reasons. He then moved west, accepting an appointment as deputy surveyor for public lands. His career eventually brought him to the newly established settlement of Springfield, Illinois.
In June 1825, Hamilton executed a federal contract by driving 700 head of cattle from Springfield, first to Fort Dearborn in Chicago, then to the 344-man garrison Fort Howard in Green Bay — a trip of over 400 miles. He is said to have lost only one head on the drive. Hamilton later surveyed and platted Peoria, Illinois.
On July 4, 1827, Hamilton settled in the lead mining region of Galena, Illinois, and the following year joined two partners in claiming 1,000 acres in what today is Lafayette County. There, he struck it rich at a settlement he named “Hamilton’s Diggings.”
Throughout his life, Hamilton was viewed with a mix of disdain and wonder. One account states Hamilton’s relatives said he was well educated, and had read enough law for admission to the bar, but seldom practiced. Another source called Hamilton “a man of great intellectual powers” but “unsteady in his habits.”
Elihu Washburne of Galena, who served as U.S. secretary of State and was the brother of a Wisconsin governor, described Hamilton as an “effective … sharp, incisive, and direct” orator. Opponents, however, called him “a little and degenerate son of a great father.”
While he retained some of his refined ways, Hamilton, a medium-sized man, was rough around the edges. One visitor described him as “a gentleman of much natural ability, but of eccentric habits. He never married and … shunned all society. With his coarse clothes, slouched hat, bare feet, and pantaloons rolled up to his knees and covered with mud and dirt, he would hardly have been recognized as the son” of Alexander Hamilton.
In 1880, another remembered that Hamilton was “the cultured gentleman, speaking French and having his cabin shelves filled with books … but he lived humbly — his furniture a rude bedstead with some blankets and buffalo robes for bedding, and oak table, wood stools.”
Hamilton attempted to establish a town five miles away at the head of the East Pecatonia River, which would greatly ease shipments of lead. He dreamed that the new town, Wiota, would compete with Galena. But a flood in 1836 wiped out the plans. Later, Hamilton renamed Hamilton’s Diggings “Wiota.”
In 1837, Hamilton erected a smelter at Muscoda on the Wisconsin River in an unsuccessful attempt to create another shipping center. He also had an interest in a bank at Mineral Point, and edited a newspaper there.
During the Black Hawk War of 1832, Hamilton, a colonel in the conflict, built a fort at Hamilton’s Diggings bearing his name. He was a member of the Wisconsin territorial legislature as a Whig in 1842-43, but lost a bid for territorial delegate to Congress in 1843.
It was one of a string of political setbacks for the ambitious Hamilton. According to the 1933 Wisconsin Blue Book, his political career stalled because he was a Whig and “not a special friend” of territorial powerhouse Henry Dodge. As a result, Hamilton “found the political path thereafter a weary road to travel.”
The Blue Book asserts that Hamilton was a likely appointee for territorial governor in 1841, but the sudden death of President William Henry Harrison ended his hopes. Hamilton also was greatly disappointed when he lost a race for delegate to the state’s constitutional convention in 1847.
That same year, the town of New Dublin, in Ozaukee County north of Milwaukee, changed its name to Hamilton. In 1849, he headed west for the California Gold Rush.
Though one Wiota resident recalled Hamilton left for California in “a spanking black team hitched to a bright new red wagon,” the move never met his expectations. Hamilton later said he would “rather have been hung in the Lead Mines than to have lived in his miserable hole.”
After stints mining for gold and investing in lumber, Hamilton fell victim to a cholera epidemic that swept the region. He died in Sacramento on Oct. 9, 1850, and is buried there, though his burial site was neither known, nor marked, until 1868.