Tom Burns: Wisconsin should not tax COVID-19 relief for small businesses

Last spring, Gov. Tony Evers shut down our small business without any warning.
In one swoop, he made it illegal to invite our customers into our restaurant and completely upended our business model. With industry-wide concerns about how we’d all survive, a lifeline was offered when Congress passed the first stimulus package known as the CARES Act. The new law not only included the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to help us keep our workers employed, but also funding to the states to respond to the pandemic. But little did we know, almost a year after Gov. Evers put our industry into the deepest hole most of us had ever seen, the governor would come back to us and demand a cut of the federal pandemic aid through a nearly half-billion dollar tax increase on small businesses like ours.
Our restaurant, Bella Gusto Italian Market and Deli in Oconomowoc, is like many in our state. A small family-owned operation that depends on about a dozen employees to serve our customers with amazing food, great wine and a place where friends can get together and feel like they are at home. When Gov. Evers first ordered the lockdown last March, our first thoughts were questioning how we’d survive, how we would make payroll, and how we would pay our vendors and keep our lights on without our customers being able to enter our doors. Luckily, Congress quickly sent us help in the PPP loan program.
The idea was simple: we could apply for a PPP loan — in our case $50,000 — and if we used that money to keep our employees on the payroll and for a few other business-related expenses, the loan would be forgiven by the federal government. We applied for the loan, received the funds in early April and ran our business as a takeout-only restaurant for the duration of the lockdown.
In addition to the PPP loan, we also qualified for a $2,500 “We’re All In” small business grant, which was award by the state and funded by the federal CARES Act. Even though things have been very tough, because of these two programs and our loyal customer base, we’ve been able to ride out the pandemic thus far without having a single employee of ours having to file for unemployment. We did our part, following the lockdown rules, living up to our end of the PPP loan program terms and keeping our employees working. But we’re not out of the woods yet.
We were hoping 2021 would be better. That things would get back on track. Those hopes were dashed when Gov. Evers’ Department of Revenue announced, unlike the federal government and most every other state, it would be taxing the 2020 CARES Act pandemic aid received by nearly 90,000 struggling Wisconsin small businesses, including ours. By taxing this federal pandemic aid, Gov. Evers is not only removing more cashflow from our businesses before any of us have recovered, he’s actually creating a situation where the state will profit from our struggles — to the tune of $450 million dollars in additional state taxes. That’s thousands in additional taxes for our business alone, money we didn’t put aside because we thought when Congress made it clear these funds weren’t to be taxed, they wouldn’t be taxed.
While Gov. Evers has been trying to duck this issue by claiming Wisconsin law needs to be changed, neither Evers nor his Department of Revenue will even commit to supporting such a legislative action — which leaves us all to assume he’s just fine taxing small businesses on what many considered a lifeline to save our economy.
This last year it’s been unfortunate to see so many issues made political. One issue that has seemed to rise above politics is the understanding that you can’t shut down our economy without helping small businesses. Little did we know that Gov. Evers would come knocking this year and demand the state gets its cut of that help.
Tom Burns is the owner of Bella Gusto Italian Market and Deli in Oconomowoc.
