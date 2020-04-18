Tom Boswell: Fighter jets are useless against pandemics, natural disasters

For well over a year now, the local Air National Guard unit, in tandem with the Chamber of Commerce and Sen. Tammy Baldwin, has been spreading a false narrative about the future of Truax Field. The message is that if they fail to get their fancy new death machine — the F-35 — the base will close. The reality is that the Air Force has never said that closing the base is an option.

In fact, there is a much better option than the F-35 or nothing. Rather than chasing after the latest fighter jet to come along, Truax Field officials could request a new mission. Now, while we face a major health crisis, would be an opportune time for the Guard, the Chamber and Baldwin to show that they really have the health and welfare of our community at heart. (Forgive us if we are a little skeptical after a half-century of the contamination of our water and no substantial efforts to mitigate the noise problem).

There are a multitude of missions for Air or Army Guard units to choose from and now would be the best time to consider what type of mission would best serve our community’s interests. With the current COVID-19 pandemic in mind, it seems prudent to consider a mission that could combat future health emergencies and/or natural disasters, both of which we are likely to face more of in coming years.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.