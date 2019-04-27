Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES, HIGHEST TO THE SOUTH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&