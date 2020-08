Timothy Yu: UW-Madison needs a safer plan for faculty and students

The university’s claim that it can reopen safely is based on a plan to test students living in residence halls every two weeks. Yet new research suggests that it may be necessary to test students every two days in order to control the spread of COVID-19. Universities such as Harvard and Yale are indeed planning to test students multiple times a week, but they have much smaller student bodies and are inviting only a fraction of their students back to campus. Given our much larger student population, it seems unlikely that UW-Madison will be able to test students with the necessary frequency.

UW-Madison labor groups have already called for fall courses to be moved online to protect the safety of staff and students. While we recognize that some faculty are willing to teach in person, the university’s refusal to allow individual instructors to opt out of in-person teaching makes it impossible for vulnerable instructors, particularly those without tenure, to protect themselves and their families. In the absence of such protections, moving most courses online may be the safest choice.