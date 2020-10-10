Timothy Thompkins: I am a Black man from Kenosha who believes in a united America. President Trump does not.

KENOSHA — When I was in the Marines, we lived by a credo: “one team, one fight.” We had our disagreements, but we were Americans first.

We wanted the same things for the nation we chose to serve. We wanted to keep Americans safe and help America prosper in the world. I’m a Black man from Kenosha, so questions arise about whether I believe America considers me part of the team, and whether I trust Americans to fight alongside me.

I do, with one glaring exception. The overwhelmingly peaceful marches in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake are a hopeful sign that unity is possible. It is only President Donald Trump who seeks to undermine American unity and pit Americans against one another. For him, it is not “one team, one fight,” but rather “two teams fighting.” A man who drives a wedge within his own country should not be commander in chief.