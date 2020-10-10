Timothy Thompkins: I am a Black man from Kenosha who believes in a united America. President Trump does not.

KENOSHA — When I was in the Marines, we lived by a credo: “one team, one fight.” We had our disagreements, but we were Americans first.
We wanted the same things for the nation we chose to serve. We wanted to keep Americans safe and help America prosper in the world. I’m a Black man from Kenosha, so questions arise about whether I believe America considers me part of the team, and whether I trust Americans to fight alongside me.
I do, with one glaring exception. The overwhelmingly peaceful marches in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake are a hopeful sign that unity is possible. It is only President Donald Trump who seeks to undermine American unity and pit Americans against one another. For him, it is not “one team, one fight,” but rather “two teams fighting.” A man who drives a wedge within his own country should not be commander in chief.
Were it not for President Trump, the headlines coming out Kenosha could be hopeful. The protests, despite righteous anger, did not demand America’s demise. Rather, the protesters demanded the right to live peacefully alongside their fellow Americans. While the president seeks to brand protesters as “terrorists,” Black Lives Matter activists just want to know America accepts them and that they can claim their American identity. They want freedom from police violence and structural racism. Their message is inclusive. In its own words, Black Lives Matter wants to “co-creat[e] alongside ... allies and family a culture where each person feels seen, heard and supported.”
In other words, they want to be part of the American team.
As a native Kenoshan, I also know local protesters didn’t tear up our community. That’s not just my intuition. Of the 252 arrests, most were from outside Kenosha County. People from here wanted their voices heard and to change a system that threatens them, not inflict violence on their fellow citizens. That has been true of protests since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. While the president wants to present these protests as “anarchy,” 93% of this summer’s protests were entirely peaceful. Some people sought to divide Kenoshans, but they were not from here.
Which brings us to President Trump. Since protests began, he has tried relentlessly to pit Americans against another other. From tweeting “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” to defending a self-proclaimed militiaman accused of murdering two people, to conjuring images here in Kenosha of non-existent “violent mobs” committing “domestic terror,” the president has sought only to demonize and divide people who could otherwise stand together.
Given the angry tenor of our national conversation, my belief that America is fundamentally one team may sound naïve, but I know of what I speak. I worked in human resources for the city of Kenosha over a decade, and I hired about half of the people at the Kenosha Police Department. I was responsible for their testing and their training. As both a protesting Black man and as someone with family in law enforcement, I see a large middle ground of agreement where all my brethren could reside — if only the president would allow it.
I come from a family of service. My father served in U.S. Army when it was still struggling to integrate. My uncle was the first Black officer in the Kenosha Police Department. I enlisted in the Marines because I believe in who we are as Americans. I believe, when we try, we can be teammates. As a Marine, I demanded the same from my commander in chief. All Americans should.
Thompkins, of Kenosha, is a retired human resource director for the city of Racine, a retired affirmative action officer for the city of Kenosha, and was a lance corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps.
