Time to finally break ground on The Edgewater -- State Journal editorial from 10 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Oct. 31, 2011:
Now maybe we can get somewhere.
When a three-judge panel last week swatted away a paper-thin lawsuit attempting to derail The Edgewater redevelopment project in Downtown Madison, the ruling seemed to clear a path for progress.
It’s still possible that Fred Mohs and Eugene Devitt could appeal their case against the city to the state Supreme Court, but we certainly hope that doesn’t happen. Having had their “we just don’t like this” argument rejected twice now in court, we would be surprised and disappointed if they persist.
The $98 million proposal is too important and too much of a potential catalyst for many good things Downtown to let it get bogged down further by delay tactics. The City Council did exhaustive research on the plans put forth by the Hammes Co. and deemed those plans worthwhile.
So let’s get going. ...
Hammes president Bob Dunn is eager to do just that. And why not, after running the incredible development gauntlet that is the Madison city experience, holding countless meetings of explanation about the project with elected officials and interested citizens, and modifying the proposal several times in response to that feedback, the Edgewater redevelopment finally got the blessing of the City Council after more than a year of discussion and debate.
That was in May 2010. It’s now late 2011, and Dunn has yet to break ground on a project that will create hundreds of construction jobs and hundreds more permanent jobs once the new hotel is up and running. Not to mention the giant boost to the city tax base in a part of town that hasn’t seen much boost lately.
The lone remaining hurdle now seems to be Mayor Paul Soglin and his odd decision to try to circumvent the City Council’s previous approval of $16 million in public financing needed to make the project fly. The mayor included only $3.3 million in tax incremental financing in his 2012 budget, which, if approved by the council, would doom the project.
In the same way the Appeals Court tossed the lawsuit, we hope the City Council will toss aside Soglin’s second-guessing and push ahead with this terrific opportunity.